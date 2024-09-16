Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.11. 3,053,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 27,209,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,451,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,352,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,682 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Snap by 587.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,629,000 after buying an additional 12,533,653 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,644,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

