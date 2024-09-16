SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 331,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SOBR Safe Stock Performance

SOBR opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. SOBR Safe has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.18.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 5,357.47% and a negative return on equity of 347.61%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

