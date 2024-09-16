Solayer SOL (SSOL) Price Tops $133.30 on Major Exchanges

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Solayer SOL has a total market cap of $89.18 million and $224,935.71 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solayer SOL token can now be bought for about $133.30 or 0.00227646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 896,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 892,214.67060161. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 140.21605363 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $591,998.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

