Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sompo Stock Performance

SMPNY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $11.48. 32,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Sompo has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sompo will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sompo

(Get Free Report)

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.