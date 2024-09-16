Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sompo Stock Performance

SMPNY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $11.48. 32,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Sompo has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sompo will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

