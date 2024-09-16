Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Down 32.4% in August

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SONN stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.81. 2,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,162. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 398.45% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SONN
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sonnet BioTherapeutics
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.