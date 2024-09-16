South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

South32 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 141,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.10 ($2.07), for a total value of A$439,099.50 ($292,733.00). In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 141,645 shares of South32 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.10 ($2.07), for a total value of A$439,099.50 ($292,733.00). Also, insider Sharon Warburton acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.02 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of A$75,500.00 ($50,333.33). Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

