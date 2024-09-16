SPACE ID Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. SPACE ID has a market cap of $219.72 million and $7.68 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,705,916 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 680,705,916.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.33117349 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $8,684,197.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

