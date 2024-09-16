Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPKLU remained flat at $10.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Spark I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. Spark I Acquisition makes up 0.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

