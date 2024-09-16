SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,192,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,072 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 625,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,506,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 280,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,057,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.75 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

