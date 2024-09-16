Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director Sells C$97,500.00 in Stock

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) Director Paul M. Walker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$97,500.00.

Paul M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Paul M. Walker sold 100,000 shares of Spectral Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$49,000.00.

Shares of Spectral Medical stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.66. 29,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,486. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Spectral Medical Inc. has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75.

Spectral Medical ( TSE:EDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

