Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Insider Paul Gubbay Sells 2,500 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $115,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,792.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Gubbay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $110,300.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $109,300.00.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of SQSP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -925.60, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Squarespace by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 81,493 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SQSP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on SQSP

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.