Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.56. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.63). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.43% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -5.87 EPS for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

