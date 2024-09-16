StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $101.65 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $101.65 million and approximately $5,624.69 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,408.37 or 0.04038857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 42,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,207 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 42,207.76276585. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,481.58725059 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $46,268.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

