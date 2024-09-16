Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Cap of $75.10 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Steem has a market capitalization of $75.10 million and approximately $15.27 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,810.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.00536068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00107761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.83 or 0.00295497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030586 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00079255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,577,065 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.