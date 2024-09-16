STF Management LP Sells 220 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

STF Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Marriott International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 170,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $231.74 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.93 and its 200-day moving average is $238.07.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

