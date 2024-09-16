STF Management LP Sells 344 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

STF Management LP cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.7% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 24,449 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Adobe by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $945,780,000 after acquiring an additional 185,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 62.0% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,543 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $536.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

