StockNews.com Downgrades REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.91.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $12.84 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $634.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. Analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,641.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,641.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,279 shares of company stock valued at $875,634. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 436,043 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 790,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after buying an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 258.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 588,773 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

