StockNews.com Lowers Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Daktronics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Daktronics Price Performance

DAKT stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Analysts anticipate that Daktronics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,811 shares of company stock valued at $692,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Daktronics by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

