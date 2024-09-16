Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $7.05

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $7.43. Stratasys shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 190,503 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on SSYS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $521.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Stratasys's revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

