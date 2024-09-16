Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Achieves $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $70,483.64 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.00 or 0.03964430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00040467 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

