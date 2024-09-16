Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 836,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,240.6 days.
Straumann Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SAUHF traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.47. 889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965. Straumann has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $175.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.72.
Straumann Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Straumann
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.