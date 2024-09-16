Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 836,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,240.6 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAUHF traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.47. 889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965. Straumann has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $175.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.72.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

