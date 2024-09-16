Substratum Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $47.69 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,727.07 or 0.99949362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013613 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023837 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $47.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

