Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Summer Energy Trading Up 4.5 %
SUME stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Summer Energy has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.99.
About Summer Energy
