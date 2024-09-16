Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Summer Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

SUME stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Summer Energy has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

