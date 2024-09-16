Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 2.7% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,262,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $655.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $636.63 and a 200-day moving average of $631.56. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

