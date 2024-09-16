Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Update

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock remained flat at C$0.98 on Monday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.98.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

