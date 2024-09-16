Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Update

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock remained flat at C$0.98 on Monday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.98.
Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile
