Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 313.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $4.11. 318,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,551. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.18. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 102.06% and a negative net margin of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 449,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

