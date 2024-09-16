Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Up 28.4% in August

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,157. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

