T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total value of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,336 shares of company stock worth $154,461,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $202.83 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.82 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

