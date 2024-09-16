T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total value of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $202.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.82 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

