Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Taoping Stock Up 8.1 %

TAOP stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Taoping has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

