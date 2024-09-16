Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,975 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after buying an additional 2,504,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,352,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $54,055,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Tapestry by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,044,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,700,000 after purchasing an additional 758,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

