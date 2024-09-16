Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,810,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $125,536,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $107,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $151.36 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

