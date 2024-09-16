Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.77

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.77 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 21905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 167,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.