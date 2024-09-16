TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth $48,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. 91,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,856. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

