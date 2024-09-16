TE Connectivity (TEL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL):

9/13/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/5/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $151.00 to $156.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2024 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.2 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.84 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

