TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Summerhill Capital Management lnc.

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for 4.2% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 126,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,217,000 after buying an additional 1,044,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,991,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.
TELUS Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE TU opened at $16.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.88%.
TELUS Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
