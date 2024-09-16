TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,670,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501,742 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.13% of TELUS worth $252,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TELUS by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,314,000 after buying an additional 15,179,110 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TELUS by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,275,000 after buying an additional 6,334,692 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TELUS by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,646,000 after buying an additional 3,860,487 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.284 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

