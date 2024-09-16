Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Update

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,444,700 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 5,949,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,661,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Tencent Trading Up 0.6 %

TCEHY opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $446.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.18. Tencent has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, New Street Research raised Tencent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

