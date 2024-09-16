Terra Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $267.84 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $267.84 million and approximately $39.58 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 697,898,959 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.