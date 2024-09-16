Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,728,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $141,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after acquiring an additional 607,800 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,083,000 after buying an additional 1,469,864 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,159,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,468,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after buying an additional 207,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $18.41 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

