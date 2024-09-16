The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Oppenheimer

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

ENSG opened at $152.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.64.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,039. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after buying an additional 310,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after buying an additional 221,838 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $14,370,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 110,177 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

