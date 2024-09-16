The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,196.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 449,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 414,751 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

GAB traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

