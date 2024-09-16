The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target to $16.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNL. KeyCorp started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.9 %

BNL stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 709.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,177,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after buying an additional 2,784,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,180,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,747,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,860,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.