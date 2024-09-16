The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $4.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.45.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

