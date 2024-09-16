The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TKO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.13.

NYSE TKO opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TKO Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in TKO Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in TKO Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in TKO Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

