The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $115.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $117.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

