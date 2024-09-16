The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $379.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

