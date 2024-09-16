The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,421,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 81,966 shares during the period. The Mexico Fund makes up about 4.7% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $54,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXF. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 384.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,344 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 107,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,687,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period.

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

