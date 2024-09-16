The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $442,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 28.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.