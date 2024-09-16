Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 2,306.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,821 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.35% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ATMU opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.75. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $35.85.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

